Nirbhaya Case: President rejects convict's mercy plea, Nirbhaya's mother appeals to PM Modi|Oneindia
NIRBHAYA CASE: PRESIDENT REJECTS CONVICT'S MERCY PLEA , AFTER RELEASE FROM JAIL, BHIM ARMY CHIEF REACHES JAMA MASJID TO PROTEST, PUNJAB GOVERNMENT PASSES RESOLUTION AGAINST CAA IN STATE ASSEMBLY, KERALA CM PINARAYI VIJAYAN HITS OUT AT KERALA GOVERNOR, DELHI HC SEEKS CBI'S RESPONSE ON KULDEEP SINGH SENGAR'S APPEAL, PAWAN KALYAN'S JANA SENA ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE WITH BJP, RUSSIA BEGINS PRODUCTION OF S-400 MISSILES FOR INDIA AND OTHER NEWS
The 4 Nirbhaya case convicts' hanging has been put on hold for now after one of the accused men filed a mercy plea. Legal rules dictate that an execution can be held only 14 days after the order on the..