Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Nirbhaya Case: President rejects convict's mercy plea, Nirbhaya's mother appeals to PM Modi|Oneindia

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:18s - Published < > Embed
Nirbhaya Case: President rejects convict's mercy plea, Nirbhaya's mother appeals to PM Modi|Oneindia

Nirbhaya Case: President rejects convict's mercy plea, Nirbhaya's mother appeals to PM Modi|Oneindia

NIRBHAYA CASE: PRESIDENT REJECTS CONVICT'S MERCY PLEA , AFTER RELEASE FROM JAIL, BHIM ARMY CHIEF REACHES JAMA MASJID TO PROTEST, PUNJAB GOVERNMENT PASSES RESOLUTION AGAINST CAA IN STATE ASSEMBLY, KERALA CM PINARAYI VIJAYAN HITS OUT AT KERALA GOVERNOR, DELHI HC SEEKS CBI'S RESPONSE ON KULDEEP SINGH SENGAR'S APPEAL, PAWAN KALYAN'S JANA SENA ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE WITH BJP, RUSSIA BEGINS PRODUCTION OF S-400 MISSILES FOR INDIA AND OTHER NEWS
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SARCASTIC_PI

Sarcastic Patriotic Indians President #RamNathKovind rejects mercy plea of #Nirbhaya case convict #RamNathKovind Human Rights : https://t.co/8ddGbFA7IC 2 minutes ago

nagababa151

महन्त. दुर्वासानंद सरस्वती🚩#KRT🚩 RT @ani_digital: President Ram Nath Kovind rejects the mercy petition of 2012 Delhi gang-rape case convict Mukesh Singh Read @ANI Story l… 3 minutes ago

ExkameshRao

kameswara rao RT @Navayan: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday rejected the mercy petition of Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the Nir… 3 minutes ago

IndianSongoku

Ultra Instinct Goku RT @Saru81589968: Finally they will go gallows, No mercy for Nirbhaya case convict Mukesh Singh: President rejects petition https://t.co/… 5 minutes ago

Sankarabehera19

Sankara Behera RT @NewsX: #Nirbhaya case: President #RamNathKovind rejects convict #MukeshSingh’s mercy petition, victim’s father welcomes the move https:… 8 minutes ago

Hritikukpcc

Hritik Kumar RT @ChatoriLadki: President #RamNathKovind rejects mercy plea of #Nirbhaya case convict Mukesh Singh. All the 4 convicts will be hanged but… 9 minutes ago

JagranEnglish

Jagran English #NirbhayaCase | President Kovind rejects convict's mercy petition after Home Ministry's recommendation… https://t.co/VG64BHMo3U 11 minutes ago

LiberanduTweets

Liberandu Bakri ki Meh Meh Blah Blah Our Honourable President @rashtrapatibhvn #RamNathKovind Rejects Mercy Plea of Nirbhaya Rape Case Convicts. Black d… https://t.co/8t3U8KikSf 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nirbhaya's mother begs PM Modi to speed up execution of convicts| OneIndia News [Video]Nirbhaya's mother begs PM Modi to speed up execution of convicts| OneIndia News

With still no conclusive date in sight for the execution of the Nirbhaya convicts, the mother of the victim Asha Devi expressed her frustration at the system dragging its feet on the matter and..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:29Published

Asha Devi recalls endless struggle as execution of convicts is delayed| OneIndia News [Video]Asha Devi recalls endless struggle as execution of convicts is delayed| OneIndia News

The 4 Nirbhaya case convicts' hanging has been put on hold for now after one of the accused men filed a mercy plea. Legal rules dictate that an execution can be held only 14 days after the order on the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.