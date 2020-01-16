Nirbhaya Case: President rejects convict's mercy plea, Nirbhaya's mother appeals to PM Modi|Oneindia

NIRBHAYA CASE: PRESIDENT REJECTS CONVICT'S MERCY PLEA , AFTER RELEASE FROM JAIL, BHIM ARMY CHIEF REACHES JAMA MASJID TO PROTEST, PUNJAB GOVERNMENT PASSES RESOLUTION AGAINST CAA IN STATE ASSEMBLY, KERALA CM PINARAYI VIJAYAN HITS OUT AT KERALA GOVERNOR, DELHI HC SEEKS CBI'S RESPONSE ON KULDEEP SINGH SENGAR'S APPEAL, PAWAN KALYAN'S JANA SENA ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE WITH BJP, RUSSIA BEGINS PRODUCTION OF S-400 MISSILES FOR INDIA AND OTHER NEWS

kameswara rao RT @Navayan : President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday rejected the mercy petition of Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the Nir… 3 minutes ago