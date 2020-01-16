Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Amit Shah signs pact to end Bru refugee crisis

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:57s - Published < > Embed
Amit Shah signs pact to end Bru refugee crisisAmit Shah signs pact to end Bru refugee crisis
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amit Shah's announcement: Bru refugees to be settled in Tripura, pact signed [Video]Amit Shah's announcement: Bru refugees to be settled in Tripura, pact signed

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a big announcement. Amit Shah announced an end to troubles of Bru refugees. Brus, who fled Mizoram in 1997, to be settled in Tripura.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:43Published

Amit Shah in Bihar: Says no rift with JDU, will fight Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar's leadership [Video]Amit Shah in Bihar: Says no rift with JDU, will fight Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar's leadership

Addressing an outreach rally in Vaishali district HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAH HIT OUT AT THE OPPOSITION, ACCUSING IT OF PEDDLING LIES AND MISINFORMATION ON THE CONTROVERSIAL CITIZENSHIP ACT. MEANWHILE HE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.