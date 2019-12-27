India’s 87 year-old super fan Charulata Patel passes away BCCI condoles demise

'Super Dadi' Charulata Patel was Team India's 'Super Fan' during the 2019 World Cup. She became the...



Recent related videos from verified sources Body Cam Video Shows Suspect With Machete Threatening Officer In Hollywood Video was released of the officer-involved shooting that killed 22-year-old Nathaniel Pinnock in Hollywood last November. Tina Patel reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:12Published 1 week ago Virat Kohli’s Fan From Odisha Who Has 16 Tattoos Of His Idol | Oneindia News Love of a fan has no limits. Pintu Behera, an ardent fan of Virat Kohli from Berhampur, has inked 16 permanent tattoos of the Indian cricket team skipper, including his Jersey No. 18, on his body... Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:59Published 3 weeks ago