Beyoncé releases new Ivy Park campaign 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:56s - Published Beyoncé releases new Ivy Park campaign The singer has relaunched the brand, partnering with Adidas to release a full-length collection.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this 🍇Tori RT @GlobalGrind: #ICYMI: Beyoncé Releases New Ivy Park Campaign https://t.co/3QYSvCkVKx 2 hours ago All4Women.co.za Are you ready for this? https://t.co/WBsQ9acKOz 4 hours ago Global Grind #ICYMI: Beyoncé Releases New Ivy Park Campaign https://t.co/3QYSvCkVKx 10 hours ago BON2tv Visit https://t.co/bhcFMcsjEM to watch Beyoncé Releases New Ivy Park x Adidas Campaign Video | Billboard News. https://t.co/iJIA1zrZ7i 2 days ago Larry Pareigis Beyoncé Releases Inspirational New Ivy Park x Adidas Campaign Video https://t.co/42aY6gPiUu 3 days ago Lizza Monet Morales #CES2020 RT @THR: Beyoncé unveiled the latest campaign video for her upcoming debut Ivy Park x Adidas collection https://t.co/u787Fv5OqI 1 week ago Joyce Taylor RT @The_News_DIVA: Beyoncé Releases Inspirational New Ivy Park x Adidas Campaign Video https://t.co/TZGv6xrQnh via @thr 1 week ago 📰The_News_DIVA📰 Beyoncé Releases Inspirational New Ivy Park x Adidas Campaign Video https://t.co/TZGv6xrQnh via @thr 1 week ago