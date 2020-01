Karim Lala row: Don's grandson claims Karim Lala also met Sharad Pawar & Bal Thackeray|Oneindia News

EVER SINCE SHIV SENA MP SANJAY RAUT STOKED CONTROVERSY BY CLAIMING THAT FORMER PM INDIRA GANDHI USED TO MEET UNDERWORLD DON KARIM LALA IN MUMBAI, THE FIRE IS STILL RAGING WITH NEW CLAIMS COMING TO THE FORE.

NOW KARIM LALA'S GRANDSON SALIM PATHAN HIMSELF HAS CLAIMED THAT THERE ARE PICTURES OF THE FORMER PRIME MINISTER MEETING KARIM LALA AT HIS OFFICE.

HE HAS ALSO CLAIMED THAT NATIONALIST CONGRESS PARTY (NCP) CHIEF SHARAD PAWAR AND FORMER SHIV SENA SUPREMO BAL THACKERAY ALSO USED TO COME TO MEET THE GANGSTER.

SOME VETERAN JOURNALISTS WHO WITNESSED THE KARIM LALA ERA ALSO CLAIM THAT INDIRA GANDHI MET KARIM LALA ONLY ONCE AND THAT BOLLYWOOD HAD A MAJOR ROLE TO PLAY IN IT.

SALIM PATHAN HAS ALSO SHARED KARIM LALA'S PICTURES WITH INDIRA GANDHI AND OTHER POLITICAL LEADERS