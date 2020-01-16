Global  

Scientists identifies new class of celestial objects near the galactic black hole

Scientists identified a new class of celestial bodies near the Sagittarius A, the Milky Way Galaxy's supermassive black hole.
SPACE — Scientists identified a new class of celestial bodies near the Sagittarius A, the Milky Way Galaxy's supermassive black hole. According to the paper in Nature Astronomy, the six strange..

Scientists have found not one, not two, but six G objects! This indicates that the strange objects are a part of a common population.

