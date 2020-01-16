Global  

Charlie Hunnam struck down by 'significant' illnesses shooting 'Shantaram'

Actor Charlie Hunnam battled dengue fever and a series of nasty infections while filming his forthcoming show 'Shantaram' on location in India.
