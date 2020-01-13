Niger violence: Rising death toll and affected families 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:47s - Published Niger violence: Rising death toll and affected families Civil society organisations in Niger have called for protests to demand action against increased attacks by armed groups in the Sahel region.

