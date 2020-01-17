Karnataka top cop says SDPI attacked pro-CAA leaders, minister demands ban 39 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:25s - Published Karnataka top cop says SDPI attacked pro-CAA leaders, minister demands ban Bengaluru Police commissioner Bhaskar Rao has said that SDPI was behind the attack on leaders supporting CAA in the state. 0

