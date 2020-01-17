Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pup gets so confused over bearded dragon's behavior

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Pup gets so confused over bearded dragon's behavior

Pup gets so confused over bearded dragon's behavior

On this day when I got Blaze out of her vivarium she ran up to Rango the male bearded dragon and was trying to get to him, Rango’s beard went black which normally happen’s through excitement when he see’s Blaze the female, but this time it appeared that he was trying to bite her through the glass!

As you can see Buddy who is a young Welsh Collie seemed quite confused and worried about this behavior!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.