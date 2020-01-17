Pup gets so confused over bearded dragon's behavior

On this day when I got Blaze out of her vivarium she ran up to Rango the male bearded dragon and was trying to get to him, Rango’s beard went black which normally happen’s through excitement when he see’s Blaze the female, but this time it appeared that he was trying to bite her through the glass!

As you can see Buddy who is a young Welsh Collie seemed quite confused and worried about this behavior!