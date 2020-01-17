Global  

Artist uses derelict outdoor pool to create giant sand picture of her late grandmother

A beach artist transformed a derelict outdoor swimming pool into a giant sand picture of her late grandmother who swam in the lido almost 100 years ago.

Retired GP Claire Eason spent three hours carving the image of her beloved grandmother Rosie Brindle on the bottom of Tynemouth’s outdoor pool.

The sea water attraction opened in 1925 but closed in 1996 after falling into disrepair and sand now covers the entire bottom of the landmark on Longsands beach, Tyneside.

It was one of the first lido’s in the UK and Rosie kept fit doing lengths of the pool after it first opened almost 100 years ago.

