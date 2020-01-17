DAM ON THE BRINK

County are watching... they're looking, waiting for this dam at oktibbeha county lake to give way... the county said 250 people will be affected by the water some in oktibbeha county, some in clay county... the question is -- when will that dam fail... no one has the answer... w-t-v-a's kayla thompson is standing by with a look at what what those living in the area are doing to prepare ... but our live team coverage starts with w-t-v-a's emma packard who is at the dam west-northwest of starkville with where things stand right now... morgan, i'm on county lake road, where the concern this morning is the water leaking through this dam -- into the levee on the other of course another major concern this morning is the people who live in this area... we continue our team coverage with wtva's kayla thompson -- with what residents are saying and where they can go to stay safe... people living near the oktibbeha county lake are worried for their homes... residents say they have never heard of a flood threat this bad before.but they also say they wont start evacuating until they see the water getting closer to their homes.

"i'm just going to ride it out and see what happens.

I just don't want it to mess up and get too high and get inside."

For people evacuating... a shelter is set up at the first baptist church outreach center if the dam breaks...resident s will be notified by the sirens and a code red text... reporting live in oktibbeha county... kt wtva nine news our news partner the starkville daily news, specifically ryan phillips shared this video showing the effort being made to get water out of the lake... on the left -- oktibbeha county lake... on the right -- four 12-inch lines the county set up to take pressure off the dam at the lake to divert water into an emergency spillway... that water eventually will make its way into tibbee creek... the w-t-v-a severe weather authority is always watching and always tracking the flood threat... w-t-v-a meteorologist joel young joins us with a look at what's happening now and what the forecast has in store for us today... good thursday morning to you!

We can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies across the area with a few spotty showers lingering across the south.

Thankfully this will limit rain chances as all eyes are on the oktibbeha county lake dam, which is being watched closely as high water levels in the lake i have added let's say this dam does fail... here's what we know will happen... we know these roads will close... take a look at your screen... county supervisors say portions of walter bell road-- county lake road-- perkins drive-- highway 3-89-- reed road-- highway 82-- sun creek road-- highway 50 and water well road... will close should this dam fail... look for a complete list online and maps available right now on our news page at wtva-dot-com the mississippi emergency management agency has some suggestions to protect yourself before you become a victim of flooding:..

If you don't have flood insurance --- get it... use pictures and videos to document your valuables,,, and store important documents in something that won't get damaged... plan and practice a flood route with your family... and use an out of state family member or friend as your emergency contact ... be sure to stay with w-t-v-a nine news on air and online for the very latest on this threat from the expected dam failure.

