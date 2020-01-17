State Auditor Review St. Joseph Finances (1-17-20)

Bad book-keeping, and questionable financial practices... that's what one of st.

Joseph's top money men alleges about city finances.

Kq2's madeline mcclain explains why the employee is asking for a missouri state auditor to step in, and how city officials are responding: <<officials reacting bill mcmurray: i was surprised.

I was disappointed.

City manager: bruce woody:it was frustrating because he was restating things we had already talked about.after an audit request for the state to look into the city's finances.

Mayor bill mcmurray: "it's always subject to proof.

You know anybody can cry wolf and we are going to find out if there is a wolf here and if there is we'll deal with it.") city employees on all sides of the issue now agreeing a state audit is the best way forward.

Beau musser -- a city accountant sent a 7-page complaint to the auditor's office -- alleging a long list of bad financial decisions and spending by city employees and elected officials."then he added a few odds and ends that i'm quite doubtful of, concerned about, and some that i think are wholly inappropriate."one example -- the sewer billing issues uncovered last year.and musser says city officials have done nothing about it.the city manager says -- that's not true.city manager: bruce woody: "we dispelled the ones we didn't agree with.

Gave some additional information on others and talked about some that did have merit and those are things we are working on."

The audit request alleges sewer problems totaled at least $250-thousand per year in lost revenue.city manager: bruce woody: earlier this summer, he said there were millions that wasn't being billed and then the memo said $250,000.

Woody says the figure keeps changing.so city staff ran their own reports for 2019 -- finding $68- thousand in unbilled sewer bills.city manager: bruce woody: "still a concern.

Always a concern.

Every last dollar."but not the "millions" he was first told about.the mayor also expressing frustration with musser's conflicting statements.saying less than 2 months ago -- musser said things were improving.mayor bill mcmurray: "i mean which is true, are we improved or are things still going to h-e-double-hockey- sticks in a handbag.

I mean come on."adding that a government watchdog recognized the city's outstanding financial reporting for 2019.

He says with all these contradictions -- he and musser can agree that audit will help truth.reporting in st.

Joseph madeline mcclain kq2 news.>> missouri's auditor's office told kq2 it's received the complaint musser made... workers there say the public corruption and fraud division is reviewing the allegations to determine if they're credible.

Allegations can lead to the launch of an audit.

It's been five years since beau musser resigned as c-f-o of the st.

Joseph school district... he blew the whistle on a stipend scandal that opened the district to an fbi investigation, federal grand jury subpoenas, and a state audit.

The audit uncovered up to $40-million dollars in unapproved stipends going back to the year 2000, and exposed a number of financial issues.

Musser spent seven months on administrative leave after he was falsely accused of sexual harassment.

He later sued the district, and settled for $450-thousand dollars.

("just because beau was at the school district and now at the city, i mean let's not have that false equivalence, you know?

Whatever rigamarole was going on there is going on here."

) we've reached out to musser for comment on his memo -- but we have yet to