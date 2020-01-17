Filipinos salvage belongings as volcano rumbles

Thousands of volcano evacuees in the Philippines were allowed back to their homes in the danger zone on Friday (January 17).

A long line of cars drove through a blanket of ash to grab belongings - and rescue animals - before Volcano Taal explodes.

It was a temporary reprieve ordered by the mayor of a local town while it's still calm.

He told Reuters that without their necessities - and critically, their livestock - residents would struggle to survive.

It's been nearly a week since the Taal volcano rumbled to life, upending the lives of thousands.

(SOUNDBITE) (Filipino) 63-YEAR-OLD RESIDENT, PEDING DAWIS, SAYING: "For us residents, it's hard to leave.

It's hard to leave our homes and livelihood behind." But not everyone has waited for official permission.

Earlier in the week, some residents defied authorities to retrieve some of the 3,000 or so horses trapped on the volcanic island.

Most of the animals had been rented out to tourists for a fee.

(SOUNDBITE) (Filipino) TAAL RESIDENT AND HORSE OWNER ERWIN TENORIO SAYING: "The horses are our livelihood.

If we are not able to save them we wouldn't be able to get back on our feet." More than 66,000 people have been forced to move to evacuation centers since Taal began spewing ash and steam on Sunday (January 12).

Experts warn it's still in danger of exploding over the coming days.