Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Anne Frank: Parallel Stories' Trailer

Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Duration: 02:07s - Published < > Embed
'Anne Frank: Parallel Stories' Trailer

'Anne Frank: Parallel Stories' Trailer

Anne Frank: Parallel Stories Trailer - Oscar-Winning Helen Mirren tells the story of Anne Frank's life through the pages of her diary, a story that has made the tragedy of the Holocaust known to readers all over the world.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

foxyflic

🦊Foxy Flic🦊 RT @guardianfilm: #AnneFrank. Parallel Stories review – Helen Mirren hosts a heartfelt tribute https://t.co/vgfWO8fUBf 37 seconds ago

cineventslive

CinEvents "A very substantial and worthwhile film" - Peter Bradshaw The Guardian. Read the full review here:… https://t.co/riGLznu4RD 5 hours ago

DSimpsonAuthor

Duncan Simpson #AnneFrank. Parallel Stories review – Helen Mirren hosts a heartfelt tribute https://t.co/AYRQqXDXKW 6 hours ago

andy_blackshaw

Andy Blackshaw RT @AccordingTHim: Oscar®-winner Helen Mirren, tells the story of Anne Frank's life in the documentary Anne Frank: Parallel Stories in sele… 16 hours ago

baphometx

George Roussos RT @baphometx: #AnneFrank. Parallel Stories review – Helen Mirren hosts a heartfelt tribute | This moving, valuable documentary marking the… 17 hours ago

filmandtvnow

Film and TV Now Anne Frank: Parallel Stories Review: An Unmissable Film https://t.co/Lbb23jVqUq #AnneFrank… https://t.co/vVT4GLWi34 17 hours ago

LittleTheatreUK

LittleTheatreCinema 'Anne Frank: Parallel Stories is told by Oscar-winning Actress, Helen Mirren, as she retraces Anne Frank’s life thr… https://t.co/zmKh4VsBta 22 hours ago

cineventslive

CinEvents RT @Cameo_Oddyo: HELEN MIRREN: "This film was a wonderful revelation for me" Exclusive interview soundbites now available on Oddyo here:… 22 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Last Thing He Wanted on Netflix - Official Trailer [Video]The Last Thing He Wanted on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix movie The Last Thing He Wanted starring Anne Hathaway, Willem Dafoe, Ben Affleck, Toby Jones and Rosie Perez! Release Date: February 21, 2020 on..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:51Published

Little America Trailer [Video]Little America Trailer

Little America Trailer Inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, "Little America" goes beyond the headlines to bring to life the funny, romantic, heartfelt and surprising stories of..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.