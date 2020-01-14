Trending: Eminem New Album

DatKeiPerson @Eminem Listen man one second I look at trending and its @MacMiller 's new album thar he hoped to be a survival alb… https://t.co/Su6YD5uhyG 3 minutes ago

DatKeiPerson @Eminem Listen man one second I look at trending and its @MacMiller 's new album thar he hoped to be a survival alb… https://t.co/kdH3CxKJbd 5 minutes ago

G RT @Shadyinfo: Ariana Grande fans are upset MGK fans are upset Eminem haters are upset But Eminem is #1 trending we Eminem is the GOAT! h… 7 minutes ago

aibreaking Stream Eminem's Surprise Album 'Music To Be Murdered By' F Juice WRLD Ed Sheeran Royce Da 5'9 And More #surprise… https://t.co/5RHXNG9xrs 14 minutes ago

joe 🌐 🍁 @eminem did that 1. #1 album worldwide without any promo nor presales 2. 11 songs skyrocketed into itunes US. .… https://t.co/DWEmKz2T9U 19 minutes ago

ㅤmel RT @TheHuelon: @blondxed @TDude519 @melslvtz I don’t think it’s desperate if he went trending with no album promotion***you’re just igno… 29 minutes ago