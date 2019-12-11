Jean Podrasky ☕️ Joe ☕️ Biden gets a major endorsement from LA Mayor Eric Garcetti. (And an additional reminder that Super Tuesday… https://t.co/OAIDAwGhXl 1 week ago



Recent related videos from verified sources Biden Gets Major Endorsement On Friday, Alabama Rep. Terri Sewell endorsed Joe Biden for president. That gives Biden his 11th endorsement from a black member of Congress. Sewell endorsed Biden just ahead of Martin Luther King.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:21Published 4 hours ago Elizabeth Warren Watching The Nomination Slip Out Of Her Hands According to Real Clear Politics, Elizabeth Warren is losing ground in virtually every poll. Nationally, she's in third place with 13%. In South Carolina, a must-win state, she trails Joe Biden by over.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published on December 11, 2019