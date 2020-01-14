Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Delhi Elections 2020: BJP 1st list for 57 seats out; Kapil Mishra gets ticket

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:29s - Published < > Embed
Delhi Elections 2020: BJP 1st list for 57 seats out; Kapil Mishra gets ticket

Delhi Elections 2020: BJP 1st list for 57 seats out; Kapil Mishra gets ticket

BJP has declared its first list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Puneetvizh

PUNEET VIZH Delhi Elections: BJP List Has No Stars, No Surprises & No Muslims https://t.co/6KDVXwCNOf 6 minutes ago

Rohitchandila10

Chowkidar Rohit Gujjar RT @TimesDemocracy: Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: BJP announces list of candidates for 57 of the 70 assembly segments in Delhi. #BJPWinn… 9 minutes ago

arjanji

arjun chawla BJP list of candidates for Delhi elections is pathetic have they decided to give walk over 11 minutes ago

livenow24x7

LIVE NOW 24X7 BJP Candidate List Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Vijender Gupta, ex-AAP MLA Kapil Mishra among 57 named; 11 SC and… https://t.co/eJP7uGvY8z 11 minutes ago

Jamwal271

Jamwal RT @TheQuint: "The only surprise in the BJP list is that there were no surprises, no stars. It is yet to declare a candidate against Arvind… 11 minutes ago

kashifhossain7

kashif Delhi elections: 11 SC and 4 women got tickets in BJP list https://t.co/6fDhr1EeEc https://t.co/G6PTRwxQ3b 16 minutes ago

sumanta1968

sumanta chatterjee RT @the_hindu: Rebel Aam Aadmi Party (#AAP) MLAs have found space in the #BJP list - Kapil Mishra from Model Town and Anil Bajpai from Gand… 17 minutes ago

Rajubha2

Rajubha RT @NewsNationTV: #ElectionsWithNewsNation | BJP fields former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra from Model Town seat @KapilMishra_IND Read full stor… 20 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi polls AAP releases list of candidates for all 70 seats [Video]Delhi polls AAP releases list of candidates for all 70 seats

Delhi polls AAP releases list of candidates for all 70 seats

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:58Published

Delhi Elections 2020: AAP releases list of candidates, 15 sitting MLAs replaced [Video]Delhi Elections 2020: AAP releases list of candidates, 15 sitting MLAs replaced

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released the list of candidates for all 70 seats for Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 8.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.