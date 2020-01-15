'Game of Thrones' Prequel to Launch in 2022

'Game of Thrones' Prequel to Launch in 2022 HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys confirmed that 'House of the Dragon' will likely debut "sometime in 2022." The series is based on 'Game of Thrones' creator George R.R.

Martin's book, 'Fire & Blood.'

The story is set 300 years before 'Games of Thrones.'

Ryan Condal has been tapped to write the series.

No casting has yet been announced.

Casey Bloys, HBO, via Deadline 'House of the Dragon' is the second 'GOT' spin-off to have been green-lit by HBO.

Bloys says the series has the focus of the network.

