'Game of Thrones' Prequel to Launch in 2022
'Game of Thrones'
Prequel to Launch in 2022 HBO President of Programming
Casey Bloys confirmed that
'House of the Dragon' will likely
debut "sometime in 2022." The series is based on
'Game of Thrones' creator
George R.R.
Martin's book, 'Fire & Blood.'
The story is set
300 years before
'Games of Thrones.'
Ryan Condal has been
tapped to write the series.
No casting has yet been announced.
Casey Bloys, HBO,
via Deadline 'House of the Dragon' is the
second 'GOT' spin-off to have been
green-lit by HBO.
Bloys says the
series has the focus of the network.
Casey Bloys, HBO,
via Deadline