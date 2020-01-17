Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Happy Birthday, Michelle Obama!

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Happy Birthday, Michelle Obama!

Happy Birthday, Michelle Obama!

Happy Birthday, Michelle Obama!

Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama turns 56 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the former First Lady.

1.

She graduated from both Princeton and Harvard Law School.

2.

She was nicknamed "The Closer" because of her persuasive speeches.

3.

She loves to watch reruns of the "The Dick Van Dyke Show." 4.

Her memoir, 'Becoming,' was the best-selling book in the U.S. in 2018.

5.

She had her brother play a basketball game with Barack Obama to see his true character when they first started dating.

Happy Birthday, Michelle Obama!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

obiwankablowme

big fudge RT @NielsenChrissi: January 17th is legendary. Two queens. Two amazing ladies. Happy Birthday Betty White. Happy birthday Michelle Obama.… 3 seconds ago

dbrsat

Denise Barkis Richter, Ph.D. Happy birthday, @MichelleObama! May all your wishes come true. Congratulations on the continued success of your boo… https://t.co/5HOsyEtHeg 6 seconds ago

Jhwin54

FloridaJawin @BarackObama @MichelleObama I miss the Obamas' intelligence, class and humanity. Happy birthday, Michelle Obama. 14 seconds ago

LoveDestinexo

Destiny Phillips• RT @Essence: Michelle Obama is a national treasure. Happy birthday to the Forever FLOTUS. (📷: ESSENCE December/January 2019) https://t.co/l… 15 seconds ago

Cindy599Cindy

cindy preston RT @funder: Happy birthday to Michelle Obama! Here are some photos from ten years ago on the train ride to inauguration, at the small birt… 19 seconds ago

elenanunzio

elena karataraki RT @Ian56789: Obama toppling Gaddafi in Libya and turning it into a #FailedState led directly to the rise of People Traffickers and reintro… 23 seconds ago

jyotsna2964

Jyotsna2964 RT @ABC: HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Former first lady Michelle Obama turns 56 today. https://t.co/Z30NARb3WK https://t.co/AOQsWMgbSd 31 seconds ago

McSnewsie

JeepVotes RT @Selena_Adera: We miss your grace that made us stand-up taller. We miss your laughter that made our White House warmer. We miss your gen… 31 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Barack Obama Posts Sweet Message For Michelle Obama's 56th Birthday [Video]Barack Obama Posts Sweet Message For Michelle Obama's 56th Birthday

Barack Obama posted a sweet message for Michelle Obama.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:30Published

Inspiring Michelle Obama Quotes On Her 56th Birthday [Video]Inspiring Michelle Obama Quotes On Her 56th Birthday

Former First Lady Michelle Obama turns 56 on Friday, January 17.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.