Happy Birthday, Michelle Obama!

Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama turns 56 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the former First Lady.

1.

She graduated from both Princeton and Harvard Law School.

2.

She was nicknamed "The Closer" because of her persuasive speeches.

3.

She loves to watch reruns of the "The Dick Van Dyke Show." 4.

Her memoir, 'Becoming,' was the best-selling book in the U.S. in 2018.

5.

She had her brother play a basketball game with Barack Obama to see his true character when they first started dating.

