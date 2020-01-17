Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jeff Bezos, Farhan Akhtar, Zakir Khan, Manoj Bajpayee at Amazon blue carpet event

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:05s - Published < > Embed
Jeff Bezos, Farhan Akhtar, Zakir Khan, Manoj Bajpayee at Amazon blue carpet event

Jeff Bezos, Farhan Akhtar, Zakir Khan, Manoj Bajpayee at Amazon blue carpet event

Bollywood actors attended the blue carpet event for Amazon in Mumbai on Thursday.

Several celebrities were spotted at the event.

The party was thrown to honor Amazon’s global CEO Jeff Bezos.

Jeff is on a three-day visit to India.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AbrahamJos73

Abraham Jos https://t.co/jtypwPPEQ7 >#Indian #PM was frisked @ their #Airport; >#CabinetMinister #stripped 2 undies; >… https://t.co/DAwvN63j5J 11 hours ago

adcfbp5

Prasanth Entire Dawood wood is out to entertain richest man in the world https://t.co/Pk0KzL4r9w 13 hours ago

ria_xoxo3

Ria RT @pinkvilla: PHOTOS: #FarhanAkhtar & #ShibaniDandekar, #RajkummarRao with GF and other stars glam up for #JeffBezos' event https://t.co/U… 18 hours ago

DaPathanGuy

Zèé SH Discover Inside: Kamal Haasan, Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar And Other Stars Attend Jeff Bezos’ Welcome Bash. See P https://t.co/XH9lGyaLCA 19 hours ago

KAMAL_inam

K🎄Ⓜ🎄L ℹ️N🎄♏💯% Kamal Haasan, Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar And Other Stars Attend Jeff Bezos' Welcome Bash. See Pics - NDTV https://t.co/WSGPGSeJ2B 20 hours ago

AnaiKomagan

Anai Komagan (AK) RT @moviesndtv: #KamalHaasan, @vidya_balan, @FarOutAkhtar And Other Stars Attend #JeffBezos' Welcome Bash. See Pics https://t.co/tx4aBeBphJ… 21 hours ago

TheQuint

The Quint .@FarOutAkhtar, @vidya_balan, @bhumipednekar, @RajkummarRao, @RichaChadha, @BajpayeeManoj and other celebs attended… https://t.co/rlviPIrPpz 21 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

When SRK made Jeff Bezos say 'Don' dialogue [Video]When SRK made Jeff Bezos say 'Don' dialogue

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan gave a filmy touch to his meeting with Jeff Bezos when he made the Amazon's global CEO say a dialogue from his hit film "Don".

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.