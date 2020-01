Eminem's new song has strong message 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:00s - Published Eminem's new song has strong message Eminem's new song and video is about the 1 October mass shooting in Las Vegas and is a message against gun violence. 0

Eminem's new song has strong message NEW ALBUM TITLED "MUSIC TO BEMURDERED BY" HE ALSORELEASED A MUSIC VIDEO FOR THESONG 'DARKNESS' - A SONG WITHAN ANTI-GUN MESSAGE - WHICHRE-ENACTS "THE ONE-OCTOBERSHOOTING"-WE'RE NOT GOING TO SHOW YOU THEVIDEO IN FULL DETAIL BECAUSE ITIS GRAPHIC.WITH THAT SAID, WE STILL WANTTO WARN YOU.....THIS VIDEO MAY STILL BEDISTURBING TO SOME OF YOU ATCONCERT GOERS.BUT THE THEME OF THE SONG TAKESA STAND AGAINST GUN VIOLENCE INTHE U-S.EMINEM APPEARS TO PUT HIMSELFIN THE MIND OF THE SHOOTER --AND MAKES REFERENCES TO WHAT HESAYS ARE LAX U-S GUN CONTROLLAWS.THE END OF THE VIDEO MENTIONSOTHER RECENT SHOOTINGS.THIS NOT THE FIRST TIME HE HASREFERENCED ONE OCTOBER IN ONEOF HIS SONGS...IN HIS LAST ALBUM--- HEMENTIONED THE GUNMAN BY NAMEAND MANDALAY BAY.THIS TRAGEDY HAS IMPACTED ALLOF US HERE IN SOUTHERN NEVADAAND IF YOU NEED SOMEONE TO TALKTO YOU CAN CALL THE VEGASSTRONG RESILENCY CENTER THENUMBER IS ON YOUR SCREEN, YOUCAN ALSO VISIT THE CENTER ONCHARLESTON NEAR RANCHO.





