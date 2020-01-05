Global  

Iran's Khamenei says U.S. showed its 'terrorist nature' by killing Soleimani

In his first Friday prayers sermon in eight years, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran&apos;s retaliatory missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq showed it had the support of God.
