Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Women's March set for Saturday in Bakersfield

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 03:40s - Published < > Embed
Women's March set for Saturday in Bakersfield

Women's March set for Saturday in Bakersfield

We're just one day away from the annual Women's March Kern County where hundreds are expected to take the streets of Bakersfield.

Joining 23ABC to talk about the Women's March are Kimberly Kirchmer and Doctor Evelyn Young Spath.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Women's March set for Saturday in Bakersfield

ARE EXPECTED TOTAKE THE STREETS OF BAKERSFIELD.JOINING US THIS MORNING TO TALKABOUT THE WOMEN'S MARCHARE KIMBERLY KIRCHMER AND DOCTOREVELYN YOUNG SPATH.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ufwstore

UFW Store Joining the Women's March in Bakersfield this Saturday? Stop by the UFW Store booth, wear a red t-shirt or pick up… https://t.co/CeFltzAJV6 1 day ago

KernWelcomes

KernWelcomesImmigrants Come and say hi at our booth at the Women’s March. Grab some information and learn about ways you can help. This Sa… https://t.co/LbONcIfLag 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Women's march sign making [Video]Women's march sign making

The women's march is scheduled for this saturday -- but before that happens -- those marching will need some signs.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 00:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.