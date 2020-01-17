Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Champagne Wishes and Wedding Bell Dreams This Sunday

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
Champagne Wishes and Wedding Bell Dreams This Sunday

Champagne Wishes and Wedding Bell Dreams This Sunday

Engaged!

Is hosting their show this Sunday, and JoElle says it will be unlike any other wedding show in the region!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Champagne Wishes and Wedding Bell Dreams This Sunday

44news.

Bridal fairs are a big deal?

It's where you learn what's trending and meet the best vendors!

Engaged!

Is hosting their show this sunday, and joelle says it will be unlike any other wedding show in the region, good morning!

Engaged!

Is promising sunday's bridal fair will feature style and beauty inspiration around every corner!

Flowers, cakes, dresses and more...all in one gorgeous setting.

Brides and grooms to be, grab your planner and head to the mccurdy, sunday, that's the 19th, for the engaged!

Bridal faire, from noon until 4.

Admission to all the fun is just two dollars.

Entry doors are located on first street, and parking can be found in the old national bank parking garage.

I'll have the link to engaged!

And the event on our website later




You Might Like


Tweets about this

gretchinirons

Gretchin Champagne Wishes and Wedding Bell Dreams This Sunday https://t.co/jSWoAUs6Hs 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.