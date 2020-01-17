Rodgers still keen on centre-back 43 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:18s - Published Rodgers still keen on centre-back Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has suggested he is still keen on adding another centre-back to his squad, despite ending interest in Juventus defender Merih Demiral. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this