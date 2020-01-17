Global  

Judge threatens to force PG&E to hire more tree trimmers

A federal judge is threatening to force Pacific Gas & Electric to hire more tree trimmers to reduce the chances of its electrical grid igniting fires in Northern California.
A federal judge is threatening to force pg&amp;e to hire more tree trimmers to reduce the chances of its electrical grid igniting fires.

Action news now reporter jafet serrato is live in butte county to give us more details.

Northern california is filled wth trees like this one behind me on honey run road.

Now a judge wants pg&amp;e to cut more down.

The associated press reports a federal judge on thursday said the utility has to take more precautions in tree trimming.

The utility acknowledged that at least 22- thousand trees could be a fire hazard.

Pg&amp;e claims that it's unrealistic to make sure*al* branches or leaves are a safe distance from transmission lines.

The judge then replied saying the utility has blamed some of its problems with not being able to find enough contractors.

The judge is*no* involved in pg&amp;e's bankruptcy case but is overseeing the utility - following a conviction for a natural gas explosion in 2010 in san bruno.### get a



SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday threatened to force Pacific Gas & Electric to hire...
