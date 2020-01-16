Big Tech Now Worth More Than $5 Trillion Following News That Alphabet Has Hit $1Trillion Market Value 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: PennyGem - Duration: 00:53s - Published Big Tech Now Worth More Than $5 Trillion Following News That Alphabet Has Hit $1Trillion Market Value Big tech is now valued at over $5 Trillion Alphabet hits $1 trillion market value. Pennygem’s Natasha Abellard has the story.

