Big Tech Now Worth More Than $5 Trillion Following News That Alphabet Has Hit $1Trillion Market Value

Video Credit: PennyGem - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Big tech is now valued at over $5 Trillion Alphabet hits $1 trillion market value.

Pennygem’s Natasha Abellard has the story.
Google’s parent Alphabet hits US$1 trillion market value

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), the parent company of internet giant Google, has become the fourth US...
The 5 most valuable US tech companies are now worth more than $5 trillion after Alphabet's record close

The 5 most valuable US tech companies are now worth more than $5 trillion after Alphabet's record close· *Google-parent Alphabet soared to a $1 trillion valuation Thursday, pushing the total value of the...
The public market capitalization of Google parent Alphabet topped the $1 trillion mark shortly before the close of trading on Thursday, making it the fourth S&amp;P 500 component to top the lofty..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:58Published

The public market capitalization of Google parent Alphabet topped the $1 trillion mark shortly before the close of trading on Thursday, making it the fourth S&P 500 component to top the lofty level...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:57Published

