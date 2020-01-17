Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos got a whiff of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan''s trademark wit at an interaction in Mumbai on Thursday.



Tweets about this andhravilas When SRK's wit left Jeff Bezos choking https://t.co/qzb6co1nRI 43 minutes ago Shashwat Pandey RT @DilliDurAst: BJP’s open threat to Jeff Bezos: Ask Washington Post to stop criticising the Modi regime or see Amazon business affected i… 2 hours ago buy nothing day @dmoney_mast @juliacastrov Jeff Bezos is cheapskate when it comes to charity. This might explain backlash. If you a… https://t.co/7Qeg7KpoaU 4 days ago Jon D Barker 🏳️‍🌈🤟🏻 Jeff Bezos giving a token donation is like when I'm watching someone on Twitch and realise I've got bits left over… https://t.co/Wb8YzoSC7h 4 days ago