Yosemite Confirms 2 Norovirus Cases Among 170 Illnesses

Two cases of norovirus have been confirmed at Yosemite National Park, which is investigating about 170 reports of the gastrointestinal illnesses, it was announced Thursday.
170 sickened at Yosemite; park confirms 2 cases of norovirus

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Yosemite National Park is investigating about 170 reports of...
