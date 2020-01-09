Global  

Bose to Close 119 Retail Stores Across the World

Bose to Close 119 Retail Stores Across the World Bose recently released a statement announcing their decision to close down 119 stores over the “next several months.” The closing will officially halt their physical retail store presence in North America, Europe, Japan and Australia.

Bose will continue to have approximately 130 stores open across China, Southeast Asia and the United Arab Emirates.

According to their statement, the decision represents the company’s “dramatic shift” to online shopping.

Bose, via statement Bose, via statement Bose also described the decision as “difficult" since the store closures mean a number of employees will lose their jobs.

Bose, via statement Bose intends to offer outplacement assistance and severance to affected employees.
