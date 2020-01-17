Lara Trump Taunts Joe Biden Over Stutter 49 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:21s - Published Lara Trump Taunts Joe Biden Over Stutter President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law seemingly mocked former Vice President Joe Biden’s stutter. 0

Tweets about this Camellia McKinney RT @NightlyPolitics: 'Let's Get The Words Out': Lara Trump Taunts Joe Biden Over Stutter The Trump are human scum and always will be https… 6 seconds ago proudAFbrat Go NOLES RT @WordswithSteph: Lara Trump’s sick taunts fly trippingly off her tongue at Iowa Trump event: "I feel kind of sad for Biden ... I'm suppo… 2 minutes ago killing time🌊🌊👊👊 RT @NavyVetResister: I expect nothing less from the Trump family. 'Let's Get The Words Out': Lara Trump Taunts Joe Biden Over Stutter htt… 2 minutes ago