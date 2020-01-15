CDC and FDA Declare Lettuce Safe to Eat and E.Coli Outbreak Over
CDC and FDA Declare Lettuce Safe to Eat and E.Coli Outbreak Over Recently, a warning from the FDA
had advised consumers to get rid
of lettuce from Salinas, California.
The contamination mainly
affected romaine lettuce.
Illnesses began last September and
lasted until nearly the end of 2019.
This particular E.Coli strain
spread to 27 U.S. states
and left 85 people hospitalized.
There were no causalities,
but the outbreak infected
at least 167 people.
The FDA also stated that two smaller and similar outbreaks caused by different strains are over as well.
Those two strains left
21 people sick.