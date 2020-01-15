CDC and FDA Declare Lettuce Safe to Eat and E.Coli Outbreak Over

CDC and FDA Declare Lettuce Safe to Eat and E.Coli Outbreak Over Recently, a warning from the FDA had advised consumers to get rid of lettuce from Salinas, California.

The contamination mainly affected romaine lettuce.

Illnesses began last September and lasted until nearly the end of 2019.

This particular E.Coli strain spread to 27 U.S. states and left 85 people hospitalized.

There were no causalities, but the outbreak infected at least 167 people.

The FDA also stated that two smaller and similar outbreaks caused by different strains are over as well.

Those two strains left 21 people sick.