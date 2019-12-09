Trump's Impeachment Team To Include Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:39s - Published Here are some of the names on President Trump's impeachment team. Here are some of the names on President Trump's impeachment team.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Tapps Ready Impeachment trial live updates: Trump expands legal team to include Dershowtiz, Starr and Ray https://t.co/Ln0SaIEqdN 4 seconds ago FOX 5 DC #BREAKING: Trump impeachment legal team to include Dershowitz, Starr, AP Sources https://t.co/EM5OxBRgHg https://t.co/Zjk03M0A8q 5 seconds ago ExGOP Tricia RT @trebillion: Trump impeachment defense team will include Clinton prosecutor Ken Starr and Jeffrey Epstein lawyer Alan Dershowitz The 2… 5 seconds ago Maria NYC RT @AynRandPaulRyan: Talk about scraping the bottom of the barrel. Trump impeachment defense team will include Clinton prosecutor Ken Star… 8 seconds ago Harleybslavesnomore RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: Trump legal team for impeachment trial will include Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr - AP 9 seconds ago DrainTheSwampCO Breaking - Trump’s legal defense team for impeachment will include Kenneth Starr and Alan Dershowitz… https://t.co/X8Qs6932AC 13 seconds ago Preben Pedersen RT @MSNBC: President Trump's impeachment defense team expected to include Clinton investigator Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz and others. https… 14 seconds ago Crink RT @inthecopa: Trump team for impeachment trial to include Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz and Robert Ray! Trump adding to his Dream Team...rea… 15 seconds ago