Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bruce Springsteen's Reaction To Son Becoming A Firefighter

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
Bruce Springsteen's Reaction To Son Becoming A FirefighterCNN reports that Bruce Springsteen&apos;s son has made him proud.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bruce Springsteen's Reaction To Son Becoming A Firefighter [Video]Bruce Springsteen's Reaction To Son Becoming A Firefighter

CNN reports that Bruce Springsteen's son has made him proud. On Tuesday, Springsteen's youngest son, Sam Springsteen (26), was sworn into the Jersey City Fire Department in New Jersey. He was sworn..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published

Bruce Springsteen shows up for son's swearing-in as firefighter [Video]Bruce Springsteen shows up for son's swearing-in as firefighter

Bruce Springsteen's son has been sworn in as a firefighter with the Jersey City Fire Department, along with 15 others.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.