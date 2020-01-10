Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Saracens facing relegation over salary cap breach

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:00s - Published < > Embed
Saracens facing relegation over salary cap breach

Saracens facing relegation over salary cap breach

Reigning Rugby Premiership champions Saracens train in Hendon as they face relegation if found to have breached the salary cap rules.

Report by Woodsli.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Saracens face Premiership relegation if found to have breached salary cap again

Saracens are facing relegation from the Premiership if they are found to have breached the salary cap...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Premiership to toughen punishments in wake of Saracens scandal, says new chief

Premiership Rugby's new boss says automatic relegation and withdrawal of titles are "absolutely a...
BBC Sport - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

mmandmp_cat

mmandmp_cat RT @mmandmp_pro: @Apple @AppleNewsUK @AppleSupport Day Seventeen of three hundred and sixty five Saracens facing relegation from Premiersh… 16 minutes ago

MikeyOsb

Michael Osborne Saracens facing relegation from Premiership over salary cap breaches - https://t.co/Yi50yMQR9X 3 hours ago

itvanglia

ITV News Anglia RT @itvnews: Saracens have won six games this season, but are the bottom of the table after they were fined and penalised for breaching sal… 3 hours ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Rugby champions Saracens facing relegation over salary cap scrutiny - Rugby Union News https://t.co/zMNkLuTjdy https://t.co/DwJrgZclYM 3 hours ago

itvnews

ITV News Saracens have won six games this season, but are the bottom of the table after they were fined and penalised for br… https://t.co/C5NydG12X5 3 hours ago

_MrDavidJones

Mr David Jones ...By The Way ☕☕ ITV News: " Rugby champions Saracens facing relegation over salary cap scrutiny https://t.co/6dOls2lmD0 " | via… https://t.co/ivY4HqoX2o 4 hours ago

NickLay1974

Nick Lay BBC Sport - Saracens facing relegation from Premiership over salary cap breaches https://t.co/x0ms9BI8mC Why would… https://t.co/sQelm3dfqK 4 hours ago

smiffy_73

Smiffy This is what football needs to do. You want competitive leagues. Stop teams buying success. BBC Sport - Saracens f… https://t.co/sQEMCANgKc 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.