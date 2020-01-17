Need 2 Know: The Trump Trial, Richmond on Edge 38 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 08:43s - Published Here are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Friday, January 17, 2020. Here are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Friday, January 17, 2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this jfittma01 @newtgingrich An alleged pedophile and one who in '99 argued opposite of every point he will argue in this trial wh… https://t.co/l1fTSdP0pm 11 minutes ago EvaDestruction RT @SarahTaber_bww: so if they feel like they need to protect Trump's reputation, they need to pants up & do it with due process in a full… 17 minutes ago Dr Sarah Taber so if they feel like they need to protect Trump's reputation, they need to pants up & do it with due process in a f… https://t.co/mUYoiOZEHU 25 minutes ago James Sims @brent_kellogg Trump may sell the rights to #FauxNews by Executive Order? 😂😂 I meant the mango moocher has to mak… https://t.co/itZOI67xwQ 44 minutes ago pauchi17 @burtshulman @MalcolmNance We know the Senate trial won’t kick trump out of office. So the American people need to… https://t.co/9XHqCVUaTR 45 minutes ago MEESA DIED FOR YOUSA where’s the #QArmy to explain why GodEmperor Trump named TWO of Epstein’s lawyers to defend him in court for the im… https://t.co/kTkJxoVVie 46 minutes ago BLUE @GameEnders1 @jmac81955 @leezeldin I don’t know why this is so hard for you to understand. Trump “policy” is irrele… https://t.co/1N4aehVytF 1 hour ago OurVoicesAR GAO Rules Trump Broke the Law Withholding Ukraine Aid ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW 👉 "The ruling was released hours before… https://t.co/ef0UQ6lprN 1 hour ago