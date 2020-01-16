Aurora police investigating early morning homicide at E. 17th Avenue, Iola Street now < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:37s - Published Police in Aurora are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday morning. Police in Aurora are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday morning.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Aurora police investigating early morning homicide at E. 17th Avenue, Iola Street THE OFFICERS SAY IT'S FALSE.Brian: OVERNIGHT IN AURORA,POLICE REMAIN ON THE SCENE OF ADEADLY SHOOTING NEAR 17TH ANDIOLA.MICAH SMITH HAS BEEN ON THESCENE ALL MORNING GETTINGUPDATES FROM POLICE.A HEAVY PRESENCE OUT THERE.WHAT'S THE LATEST, MICAH.







You Might Like



Tweets about this