Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Aurora police investigating early morning homicide at E. 17th Avenue, Iola Street

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:37s - Published < > Embed
Aurora police investigating early morning homicide at E. 17th Avenue, Iola StreetPolice in Aurora are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday morning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Aurora police investigating early morning homicide at E. 17th Avenue, Iola Street

THE OFFICERS SAY IT'S FALSE.Brian: OVERNIGHT IN AURORA,POLICE REMAIN ON THE SCENE OF ADEADLY SHOOTING NEAR 17TH ANDIOLA.MICAH SMITH HAS BEEN ON THESCENE ALL MORNING GETTINGUPDATES FROM POLICE.A HEAVY PRESENCE OUT THERE.WHAT'S THE LATEST, MICAH.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police seen investigating car overnight in Fort Myers [Video]Police seen investigating car overnight in Fort Myers

It happened on Winkler Avenue near U.S. 41 early Friday morning.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:21Published

Police: Suspect Wanted For Firing Several Shots At Man In East Germantown After Argument [Video]Police: Suspect Wanted For Firing Several Shots At Man In East Germantown After Argument

Police say a man between 50 and 60 years of age got into an argument with a 23-year-old man Tuesday afternoon on the 6100 block of Wister Avenue.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.