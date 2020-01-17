World Heritage Areas In Australia Face 'Unprecedented' Burn Damage 4 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:06s - Published World Heritage Areas In Australia Face 'Unprecedented' Burn Damage A Guardian Australia analysis revealed that at least 80 percent of the Blue Mountains and 53 percent of the Gondwana rainforest have burned. 0

