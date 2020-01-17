Global  

Marie Osmond teases brother Donny

Donny and Marie Osmond have ended their show at the Flamingo Las Vegas and their faces are being removed from the building.

Donny's face was removed first and Marie took the opportunity to tease her brother.
ONLY MARIE'S FACE REMAINS ONTHE SIDE OF THE BUILDING..SHE'S USING THIS AS A CHANCE TOPOKE SOME FUN AT DONNY SAYING.."I MADE IT TO 2020....AND THEY FINALLY GOT ITRIGHT.." THE OSMONDS ENDEDTHEIR LONGTIME RESIDENCY ATTHE FLAMINGO LATE LAST YEAR..IT'S NATIONAL PIZZA WEEK!




