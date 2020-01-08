Microsoft Plans to Go Carbon-Negative by 2030

Microsoft on Thursday announced a “moonshot” plan to not only zero-out its heat-trapping carbon emissions but to remove more greenhouse gas than it generates by 2030.



Recent related videos from verified sources Microsoft to erase its entire carbon footprint by 2050 Microsoft said on Thursday it aims to remove more carbon from the atmosphere than it emits by 2030 and that by 2050, it hopes to have taken out enough to account for all the direct emissions the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:43Published 17 hours ago JetBlue AirWays Announces Plan to Become Carbon-Neutral JetBlue recently announced its plans to become the first carbon-neutral airline in the United States. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:37Published 1 week ago