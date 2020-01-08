Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Microsoft Plans to Go Carbon-Negative by 2030

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:25s - Published < > Embed
Microsoft Plans to Go Carbon-Negative by 2030

Microsoft Plans to Go Carbon-Negative by 2030

Microsoft on Thursday announced a “moonshot” plan to not only zero-out its heat-trapping carbon emissions but to remove more greenhouse gas than it generates by 2030.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Microsoft to erase its entire carbon footprint by 2050 [Video]Microsoft to erase its entire carbon footprint by 2050

Microsoft said on Thursday it aims to remove more carbon from the atmosphere than it emits by 2030 and that by 2050, it hopes to have taken out enough to account for all the direct emissions the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published

JetBlue AirWays Announces Plan to Become Carbon-Neutral [Video]JetBlue AirWays Announces Plan to Become Carbon-Neutral

JetBlue recently announced its plans to become the first carbon-neutral airline in the United States.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.