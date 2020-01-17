Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Prince Harry Was Positioned to Be Prince William's 'Secret Weapon'

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Prince Harry Was Positioned to Be Prince William's 'Secret Weapon'

Prince Harry Was Positioned to Be Prince William's 'Secret Weapon'

Prince William and Prince Harry were supposed to be a power duo of brothers, especially once the Duke of Cambridge takes the throne.

Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry was positioned to be Prince William's 'secret weapon,' royal expert says

Prince William and Prince Harry were destined to work together, with the latter royal positioned to...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.