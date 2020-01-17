Eminem Drops Surprise Album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’

Eminem Drops Surprise Album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ On Jan.

17, Eminem released his 11th album, ‘Music To Be Murdered By.’ The 47-year-old rapper did so without any warning, similar to his 2018 release of ‘Kamikaze.’ The 20-track album features appearances by a number of artists, including Young M.A, Anderson .Paak, Black Thought and Skylar Grey.

It also features Ed Sheeran on “Those Kinda Nights” and Juice WRLD on “Godzilla.” The cover art for ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ is inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s 1958 album, ‘Alfred Hitchcock Presents Music To Be Murdered By.’ Two of Eminem’s tracks, “Alfred - Interlude” and “Alfred - Outro" feature audio samples of the famed director.

Eminem also released a music video for “Darkness,” one of the new songs found on the album.

The song has already received backlash, as it is written from the perspective of the Las Vegas shooter who killed 58 people in 2017.

The song ‘Unaccommodating” also received similar backlash, as it references the bombing that occurred at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017.