Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson Talk 'Mrs. America'

Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson Talk 'Mrs. America'

Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson Talk 'Mrs. America'

Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Margo Martindale, and Uzo Aduba discuss their upcoming FX series "Mrs. America", about the 1970s battle over the U.S. Equal Rights Amendment with the focus on conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly.
