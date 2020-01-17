Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Tehran's threats will isolate it more: State Dept.

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:54s - Published < > Embed
Tehran's threats will isolate it more: State Dept.

Tehran's threats will isolate it more: State Dept.

Threats made by Iran will only further isolate the country, the U.S. Department of State's special representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Friday after Tehran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said its fight could move beyond its borders.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tehran's threats will isolate it more: State Dept.

"As long as the regime threatens the world, it will become further isolated," Hook said.

"Until Iran behaves like a normal nation, it's isolation will only deepen." Hook also said the sanctions the White House administration's sanctions on Iran are working and that the U.S. has 'succeeded in raising the costs for Iran and the regime is badly managing an economic crisis of its own making'.

Hook also told reporters in a briefing that the United States was sanctioning an IRGC brigadier general in the latest U.S. action against Iran.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.