Tehran's threats will isolate it more: State Dept.

"As long as the regime threatens the world, it will become further isolated," Hook said.

"Until Iran behaves like a normal nation, it's isolation will only deepen." Hook also said the sanctions the White House administration's sanctions on Iran are working and that the U.S. has 'succeeded in raising the costs for Iran and the regime is badly managing an economic crisis of its own making'.

Hook also told reporters in a briefing that the United States was sanctioning an IRGC brigadier general in the latest U.S. action against Iran.