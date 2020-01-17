Eminem Drops Surprise Album‘Music To Be Murdered By’
Eminem Drops Surprise Album
‘Music To Be Murdered By’ On Jan.
17, Eminem released his
11th album, ‘Music To Be Murdered By.’ The 47-year-old rapper did
so without any warning, similar
to his 2018 release of ‘Kamikaze.’ The 20-track album features appearances by
a number of artists, including Young M.A,
Anderson .Paak, Black Thought and Skylar Grey.
It also features Ed Sheeran on “Those Kinda
Nights” and Juice WRLD on “Godzilla.” The cover art for ‘Music To Be
Murdered By’ is inspired by Alfred
Hitchcock’s 1958 album, ‘Alfred Hitchcock
Presents Music To Be Murdered By.’ Two of Eminem’s tracks,
“Alfred - Interlude” and
“Alfred - Outro" feature audio
samples of the famed director.
Eminem also released
a music video for “Darkness,”
one of the new songs found on the album.
The song has already received backlash,
as it is written from the perspective of the
Las Vegas shooter who killed 58 people in 2017.
The song ‘Unaccommodating” also received
similar backlash, as it references the bombing that
occurred at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017.