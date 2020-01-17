Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Eminem Drops Surprise Album‘Music To Be Murdered By’

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
Eminem Drops Surprise Album‘Music To Be Murdered By’

Eminem Drops Surprise Album‘Music To Be Murdered By’

Eminem Drops Surprise Album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ On Jan.

17, Eminem released his 11th album, ‘Music To Be Murdered By.’ The 47-year-old rapper did so without any warning, similar to his 2018 release of ‘Kamikaze.’ The 20-track album features appearances by a number of artists, including Young M.A, Anderson .Paak, Black Thought and Skylar Grey.

It also features Ed Sheeran on “Those Kinda Nights” and Juice WRLD on “Godzilla.” The cover art for ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ is inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s 1958 album, ‘Alfred Hitchcock Presents Music To Be Murdered By.’ Two of Eminem’s tracks, “Alfred - Interlude” and “Alfred - Outro" feature audio samples of the famed director.

Eminem also released a music video for “Darkness,” one of the new songs found on the album.

The song has already received backlash, as it is written from the perspective of the Las Vegas shooter who killed 58 people in 2017.

The song ‘Unaccommodating” also received similar backlash, as it references the bombing that occurred at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Eminem drops surprise album, advocates changes to gun laws

Rapper Eminem once again dropped a surprise album, releasing of “Music to be Murdered By” on...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comUSATODAY.comHinduTIMENPRTamworth HeraldSifyCBS NewsHipHopDX


Weekly Music Highlights: Billie Eilish does Bond, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced, and Eminem drops surprise album


ContactMusic - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

cm_405

Cordell RT @XXL: #BREAKING: Eminem drops surprise album Music to Be Murdered By https://t.co/nMwi228sNP 21 seconds ago

Yoongi_chimin

fake.less💜 RT @MTVMusicUK: 😈 Eminem drops a surprise album ✨ The wait is finally over for @halsey's #Manic ❤️ Mac Miller's posthumous LP #Circles is h… 39 seconds ago

KingX914

King RT @HipHopDX: Eminem drops another surprise album 'Music To Be Murdered By' 🎧: https://t.co/OF6vzW43Qd https://t.co/G3OnVLwsgj 58 seconds ago

withthat22

DE 🇺🇸디라🇰🇷 RT @RapUp: Eminem takes a stand against gun violence in the video for "Darkness," inspired by 2017's Las Vegas mass shooting https://t.co/G… 1 minute ago

fessmm

Furkan RT @nypost: Eminem drops surprise 'Murdered' album, urges changes to gun laws https://t.co/leVXpwOlqy https://t.co/d885o3RKpq 2 minutes ago

TCar2002

TheCar2002 RT @ABC: Rapper Eminem once again dropped a surprise album, releasing “Music to Be Murdered By," along with a video that calls for changes… 2 minutes ago

slimchick1900

tasha charles RT @CTVNews: Eminem drops surprise album, advocates changes to gun laws https://t.co/VyULU3JtN2 https://t.co/x8rEMkV4cp 2 minutes ago

V1019fm

V 101.9 FM WBAV Eminem Surprise-Drops Anti-Gun Song + Video, And New Album https://t.co/eamUccKz2i 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Eminem stuns fans by dropping surprise new record [Video]Eminem stuns fans by dropping surprise new record

Eminem stunned fans by dropping his new album Music to Be Murdered By early on Friday morning.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Eminem Drops Surprise Album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ [Video]Eminem Drops Surprise Album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’

Eminem Drops Surprise Album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ On Jan. 17, Eminem released his 11th album, ‘Music To Be Murdered By.’ The 47-year-old rapper did so without any warning, similar to his..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.