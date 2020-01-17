Global  

San Francisco Giants Hire MLB's First Female Full-Time Coach

San Francisco Giants Hire MLB's First Female Full-Time Coach

San Francisco Giants Hire MLB's First Female Full-Time Coach

Major League Baseball organizationSan Francisco Giants has hired its first female to join their coaching staff, Alyssa Nakken, a former softball player from Sacramento State, Veuer’s Taisha Henry has the story.
