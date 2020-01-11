Global  

Police: Man Trying To Meet Woman He Met On Social Media Left Bloodied After Robbery Attempt

Police: Man Trying To Meet Woman He Met On Social Media Left Bloodied After Robbery Attempt

It started with a North Texas man heading out for a face-to-face meeting with a woman he'd meet on social media and ended with him bleeding, and knocking on doors asking for help.

Katie Johnston reports.
