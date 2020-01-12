Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

49ERS: Letters from dad inspire San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
49ERS: Letters from dad inspire San Francisco 49ers star George KittleLetters from dad inspire San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

San Francisco 49ers All-Pro George Kittle sports The Rock on his cleats in playoff victory

San Francisco 49ers All-Pro George Kittle sports The Rock on his cleats in playoff victorySan Francisco 49ers All-Pro George Kittle wore cleats bearing The Rock’s likeness in Saturday's...
FOX Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Giants' Alyssa Nakken Is First Female Full-Time Coach in MLB History [Video]Giants' Alyssa Nakken Is First Female Full-Time Coach in MLB History

Alyssa Nakken is joining the San Francisco Giants coaching staff as the first female full-time assistant in Major League Baseball history. Andrea Nakano reports. (1-16-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:16Published

Richard Sherman Set to Step Up as Niners Face Packers for NFC Championship [Video]Richard Sherman Set to Step Up as Niners Face Packers for NFC Championship

Richard Sherman is looked up to as one of the veteran leaders on this 49ers squad even though he comes to the team with a history. Len Ramirez reports. (1-16-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.