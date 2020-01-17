Police: Woman's Body Found in California Condo Days After She Was Killed

Citrus Heights investigators say a woman found dead in her home was dating a man whom officers found hanging from a tree along Interstate 80.



Recent related videos from verified sources Search For Man Accused Of Attacking Woman With Scooter Police say a man hit a 44-year-old woman on her head repeatedly with the scooter Saturday evening, near Bridge Street and Fulton Street in downtown Brooklyn. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:20Published 32 minutes ago Human Remains Found Inside Car Submerged In Salem River, New Jersey State Police Say New Jersey State Police say human remains were found in a car submerged in the Salem River. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:22Published 2 hours ago