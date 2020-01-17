Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Police: Woman's Body Found in California Condo Days After She Was Killed

Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 01:35s - Published < > Embed
Police: Woman's Body Found in California Condo Days After She Was Killed

Police: Woman's Body Found in California Condo Days After She Was Killed

Citrus Heights investigators say a woman found dead in her home was dating a man whom officers found hanging from a tree along Interstate 80.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Search For Man Accused Of Attacking Woman With Scooter [Video]Search For Man Accused Of Attacking Woman With Scooter

Police say a man hit a 44-year-old woman on her head repeatedly with the scooter Saturday evening, near Bridge Street and Fulton Street in downtown Brooklyn. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:20Published

Human Remains Found Inside Car Submerged In Salem River, New Jersey State Police Say [Video]Human Remains Found Inside Car Submerged In Salem River, New Jersey State Police Say

New Jersey State Police say human remains were found in a car submerged in the Salem River. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.